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If You Thought Davos Was Scary - Watch THIS Next Level Sh*t! | Russell Brand
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130 views • August 14, 2021
What happens at the Sun Valley conference, the secret gathering of unelected billionaire kings?
#SunValley #davos #BillGates #JeffBezos #MarkZuckerberg
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
Listen to my Luminary Original podcast, Under The Skin, to hear from guests including Edward Snowden, Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
Subscribe to Luminary at http://apple.co/russell
Original URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXnHT1aRD7k
By: Russell Brand
#SunValley #davos #BillGates #JeffBezos #MarkZuckerberg
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
Listen to my Luminary Original podcast, Under The Skin, to hear from guests including Edward Snowden, Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
Subscribe to Luminary at http://apple.co/russell
Original URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXnHT1aRD7k
By: Russell Brand
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