From Canaanites to Modern Israel: A Complete Timeline of Power Shifts in Palestine

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The southern Levant has witnessed millennia of shifting sovereignty, from Canaanite city-states and ancient Israelite kingdoms to conquests by Mesopotamian empires, Hellenistic Greeks, Romans, Arab caliphates, Crusaders, Ottomans, and British rule, culminating in modern Israeli statehood and Palestinian national identity amid historical continuity and contestation.
#LevantineHistory #AncientIsrael #PalestineHistory #ZionismOrigins #MiddleEastTimeline
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