郭文贵在2017年10月5日国际记者俱乐部的新闻发布会上，向全世界曝光了中共要如何毁灭美国的3F计划，具体指的是搞弱美国，搞乱美国和搞死美国
At an October 5, 2017, press conference at the International Press Club, Guo Wengui exposed to the world the 3F plan of how the Chinese Communist Party wants to destroy the United States, specifically referring to fomenting weakness, fomenting chaos and fomenting destruction of the United States.
