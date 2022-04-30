BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Amazing Polly | Soros, Soviets, Science and Blood - Fascinating History!
KristallKlar
KristallKlar
262 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
84 views • April 30, 2022
I pulled some threads on Soros in Russia (USSR). I found fascinating stories & mind-blowing connections! Join me for the ride! . If you’d like to send a gift of support, please go here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php THANK YOU & God bless you for being the best audience on the internet! . Video first half: Soros’ meddling in the collapse of the USSR Second Half: Backgrounds of people on Soros’ International Science Foundation.
References: The Staggeringly Profitable Business Scientific Journals / Robert Maxwell: https://www.theguardian.com/science/2017/jun/27/profitable-business-scientific-publishing-bad-for-science
Who Lost Russia by Soros: https://www.georgesoros.com/2000/04/13/who-lost-russia/
VIDEO, Amazing Polly: Soros & Ukraine: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VHud_qBZrhM/
VIDEO, Amazing Polly: Epstein, Maxwell, Science and Control w story of Rocket Boys Screenplay: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NHex-kecZGk/ - OR: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/QTVX17hjgaGzHvt - Kristall
60 Minutes Interview w Soros: Infamous George Soros 60 Minutes Interview - YouTube
Soros Fund Launches Noah’s Ark, Physics Today 1993: https://physicstoday.scitation.org/doi/abs/10.1063/1.2808777?journalCode=pto
International Science Foundation Synopsis, Sanford, Duke, 1992: https://cspcs.sanford.duke.edu/sites/default/files/descriptive/international_science_foundation.pdf
Lederberg Eugenics: Ball, N. (2014, March 12). Lederberg, Joshua. Retrieved March 26, 2022, from https://eugenicsarchive.ca/discover/connections/531fdeaf132156674b00

This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.bitchute.com/video/3sgengf5mdXU/ - April 27, 2022

Amazing Polly |  Soros, Soviets, Science and Blood - Fascinating History!

Amazing Polly, Soros, Soviets, Science and Blood, Fascinating History, April 27 2022
Keywords
sorosamazing pollysovietsapril 27 2022science and bloodfascinating history
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Garrison Vance
Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Belle Carter
9/11&#8217;s True Legacy: The Constitutional Collapse Engineered by the Deep State

9/11’s True Legacy: The Constitutional Collapse Engineered by the Deep State

Douglas Harrington
The Saudi Pipeline Is Gone: Why the Global Energy Shock Just Got Far Worse

The Saudi Pipeline Is Gone: Why the Global Energy Shock Just Got Far Worse

Mike Adams
The Plot to Criminalize Open Source AI and Hand Tech Giants a Government-Protected AI Cartel

The Plot to Criminalize Open Source AI and Hand Tech Giants a Government-Protected AI Cartel

Mike Adams
Johnson Says Trump&#8217;s Proposed $5,000 Payments Would Require Congressional Approval

Johnson Says Trump’s Proposed $5,000 Payments Would Require Congressional Approval

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy