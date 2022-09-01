By Holding a Small Amount of Non-Core Real Estate, Zhang Songqiao(Cheung Chung-Kiu) Makes the Financial Statement Look Like He Is Still Making Big Investments in Hong Kong

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https://gnews.org/post/p1fsv8822
8/29/2022 Fay Fay Show: Zhang Songqiao(Cheung Chung-kiu) sneakily targeted some large-looking exhibition centers and large office buildings, and then used a joint venture company to hold only a small part of it. By writing this thing on his financial statement, it looks like he owns all the property, and it feels like he is still making big investments in Hong Kong