I Read Yuval Noah Harari's Book (So You Don't Have To!)

MIRRORED from The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel
October 2, 2023
https://www.corbettreport.com/harari/
https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0/ep451-harari:0
You may think you know what transhumanist propaganda WEF minion Yuval Noah Harari is spreading, but if you haven't read his book you don't know the half of it! And so, in the increasingly illustrious tradition of previous editions of the "I Read" series, today on The Corbett Report podcast I present to you a summary and synopsis of Yuval Noah Harari's 2016 tome, Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow. Strap in, folks. This one takes some weird twists and turns.
