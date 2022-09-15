Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The U.S. is passing The Lend-Lease Act to help arm Taiwan
0 views
channel image
gocephas
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

Lisa begins with a testimony of Jesus Christ. You can't earn your salvation. It is grace that God gave His only begotten Son. You accept Him as Savior, you are saved and will never lose your salvation. If you won't you end up in hell.  She asks: Why are U.S. Lawmakers introducing a bill to arm Taiwan? It's call the Land Lease Act. While they are sending weapons to the Ukraine and Taiwan, they are depleting the U.S. weapons. Mirror

Keywords
weaponstaiwanland lease actdepleting us weapons

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket