The U.S. is passing The Lend-Lease Act to help arm Taiwan

Lisa begins with a testimony of Jesus Christ. You can't earn your salvation. It is grace that God gave His only begotten Son. You accept Him as Savior, you are saved and will never lose your salvation. If you won't you end up in hell. She asks: Why are U.S. Lawmakers introducing a bill to arm Taiwan? It's call the Land Lease Act. While they are sending weapons to the Ukraine and Taiwan, they are depleting the U.S. weapons. Mirror