Moderna patent admits DNA in jabs can integrate into genome, cause cancer, pass to offspring
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

Testimony from genomics expert dr. Kevin McKernan on January 22, 2024.

Moderna patent 10,898,574 B2 (filed on Mar 23, 2018; granted on Jan 26, 2021) writes:

“[I]ntroduced DNA can integrate into host cell genomic DNA at some frequency, resulting in alterations and/or damage to the host cell genomic DNA. Alternatively, the heterologous deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) introduced into a cell can be inherited by daughter cells (whether or not the heterologous DNA has integrated into the chromosomes) or by offspring.”

https://patents.google.com/patent/US10898574B2/en

The whole three-hour expert panel can be viewed here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ubxcp9vjeFjm/

SOURCE: https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1749889375549178186

patentmodernacovid vaxx

