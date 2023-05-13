https://gettr.com/post/p2guf0w8d4d

05/10/2023【HappyBirthdayToMilesGuo】Fayfay: Despite Mr. Miles Guo’s imprisonment, our fellow fighters have not lost their determination to eradicate the CCP. The global landscape is shaping up for the eradication of this nefarious regime, and we are currently at the apex of our struggle, facing the toughest phase. As long as we stay unified and weather this difficult moment together, we can bring about the dawn of victory.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





05/10/2023【遥祝七哥生日快乐】300年的飞飞：即便郭文贵先生身陷囹圄，但战友们都没有失去消灭中共的决心。消灭中共的国际形势已经形成，现在就是与这个恶魔斗争的最高潮，也是最困难的时候。只要我们团结一心，一起度过这个艰难时刻，就会迎来胜利的曙光。 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



