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COVID Vaccines And Human Zombification
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599 views • May 31, 2021
The Canadian theology professor Dr Pierre Gilbert, in and old video in 1995 warned of a coming mandatory vaccine containing liquid crystals that, when exposed to magnetic frequencies, turn vaccine recipients into zombies.
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