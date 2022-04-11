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Drs. Stu & Teri Warner Interview Dr. Group ~ ALL Disease Begins With These 2 Things!
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1494 views • April 11, 2022
Drs. Stuart and Theresa Warner interview Dr. Group on your self-healing mechanism, the root cause of disease, and the largest pillars of the healing process.
Dr. Stu & Teri Warner are a husband-and-wife chiropractic team who have revolutionized the chiropractic world by teaching chiropractors to attract the child as the first patient in the family to receive care. Here is their organization, Wellness Parenting Revolution ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/Drs.Teri.Stu.Warner.Wellness.Parenting.Revolution/
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Timestamps:
00:00 - 01:40 - Intro
01:41 - 04:55 - How Pharmaceuticals Impact The body & My Journey to Natural Health
04:56 - 06:06 - All Disease Begins with These TWO Things
06:07 - 12:00 - Biggest Parts of the Healing Process
12:01 - 25:44 - Difference Between Radiated Products on Shelves vs. Global Healing’s Supplements
25:45 - 29:12 - Closing Thoughts, Spiritual Motivation, and Rebirth in Destruction
All disease begins with over-toxicity in your internal environment and over-toxicity of your external environment.
"If the average person knew that regaining their health was as easy as cleansing their intestines and the environment they expose themselves to, then we wouldn't need prescription drugs." - Dr. Group
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Learn more about Dr. Group's coursework by becoming a member of The Global Healing Institute ~ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
Member Benefits: By joining ANY course ($19-97), you’ll be invited to Q&As, exclusive interviews with leading medical professionals, healing summits, wellness seminars, and much more.
BECOME A MEMBER NOW ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
–––––––––––––
Follow Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
Uncensored TRUTH on telegram - https://t.me/drgroupofficial
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/drgroup
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupofficial/
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://www.tiktok.com/@drgroupoffical
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
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Website ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
Dr. Stu & Teri Warner are a husband-and-wife chiropractic team who have revolutionized the chiropractic world by teaching chiropractors to attract the child as the first patient in the family to receive care. Here is their organization, Wellness Parenting Revolution ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/Drs.Teri.Stu.Warner.Wellness.Parenting.Revolution/
––––––––––––
Timestamps:
00:00 - 01:40 - Intro
01:41 - 04:55 - How Pharmaceuticals Impact The body & My Journey to Natural Health
04:56 - 06:06 - All Disease Begins with These TWO Things
06:07 - 12:00 - Biggest Parts of the Healing Process
12:01 - 25:44 - Difference Between Radiated Products on Shelves vs. Global Healing’s Supplements
25:45 - 29:12 - Closing Thoughts, Spiritual Motivation, and Rebirth in Destruction
All disease begins with over-toxicity in your internal environment and over-toxicity of your external environment.
"If the average person knew that regaining their health was as easy as cleansing their intestines and the environment they expose themselves to, then we wouldn't need prescription drugs." - Dr. Group
––––––––––––
Learn more about Dr. Group's coursework by becoming a member of The Global Healing Institute ~ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
Member Benefits: By joining ANY course ($19-97), you’ll be invited to Q&As, exclusive interviews with leading medical professionals, healing summits, wellness seminars, and much more.
BECOME A MEMBER NOW ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
–––––––––––––
Follow Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
Uncensored TRUTH on telegram - https://t.me/drgroupofficial
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/drgroup
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupofficial/
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://www.tiktok.com/@drgroupoffical
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
–––––––––––––
Website ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
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