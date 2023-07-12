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From New York to New Life – Finding Hope in Functional Medicine with Guest Jessica Silva
Hotze Health
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42 views • July 12, 2023

“How we treat our guests is as important or more important than the treatments we recommend.” -Dr. Hotze.  That’s what Jessica experienced when she came to the Hotze Health & Wellness Center all the way from New York!  

Before she came to the Hotze Health & Wellness Center, Jessica was having low grade fevers and going into early menopause. Her symptoms included allergic reactions, extreme exhaustion (frequent naps), body aches and pains in her joints, tachycardia, poor vision, irritable moods, loss of strength, etc. She saw 8 or 9 different conventional specialists in New York who ran a battery of multiple tests, without resolve. One doctor put her on Wellbutrin for depression, and a marijuana pill to increase her appetite. 

In her search for answers, Jessica began to search her symptoms on YouTube and came across a video of Dr. Hotze that piqued her interest. She began researching the clinic and has now been a guest since April 2012. In fact, the hope and hospitality at the Hotze Health & Wellness Center encouraged her to move to Houston in 2014! 

Join Dr. Hotze and his special guest, Jessica Silva as they discuss the natural health alternatives that helped her regain control of her health and her life! The simple solutions that multiple specialists couldn’t figure out. 

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com. 

If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/. 

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness”, call us at 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping! 

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healthnatural healthwomens healthdr steven hotzewellness revolution
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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