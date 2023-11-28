In China, CBDC is linked to citizens' mandatory digital ID. If somebody drives over the speed limit (in this case, 20 km/h), the speed camera system automatically deducts a fine from their digital wallet.
Coming to the West soon, unless you resist!
Source @HATS
