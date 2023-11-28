Create New Account
In China, CBDC is linked to citizens' mandatory digital ID.
In China, CBDC is linked to citizens' mandatory digital ID. If somebody drives over the speed limit (in this case, 20 km/h), the speed camera system automatically deducts a fine from their digital wallet.

Coming to the West soon, unless you resist!

Source @HATS

