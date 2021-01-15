© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kim the new Illuminati top leader exposes the organizational structure of the Illuminati NWO globalist elites
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
269 views • January 15, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2021). The earth’s new matriarchal ruler Nazi 5th Reich Pleiadian alien fallen angel incarnate avatar Kim Goguen exposes all the Illuminati Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites’ organizational structure in her videos. Her Illuminati NWO Nazi 5th Reich Pleiadian alien fallen angels and their Pleiadian nephilim chimera alien children took away the Illuminati NWO earth management from the Draco Satanists. There are new managers in town. Kim took over the Illuminati earth ruler “Master” position from the Dracos, which was 4 levels above the Pindar. She currently has the highest security clearance on earth, and she controls all access to the world’s finances. The one who controls the finance, controls the earth. Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels and their nephilim & chimera alien children always blame God’s human homo-sapiens specie for all the evils in the world. This is a lie. It is the devil and his fallen angel devil fathers and their alien children who cause all the evils in the world for their parasitism and profit and subjugation of God’s humans. The humans only give human authority to these evil entities by their sin nature. Their sin nature of hatred and anger and pride and jealously and greed and lust and selfishness and laziness and fornication and adultery and lying and cheating and fighting and stealing and witchcraft and occultism are controlled by these horcrux demonic entities that dwell inside their souls and bodies controlling them. Much of the real horrific crimes are conducted by non-human nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars in cloned hybrid human bodies. It is the humans that allow these millions and millions of demon spirit fake human church pastors and witches into their churches to lead them to redefine the Bible to what they want, which is their post-1960s Illuminati Atlantis Babylon Satanism nephilim civilization Western values ideologies of the “Flower Children” New Age Wicca witch “humanism” “political correctness” “women’s equality.” It is the humans who redefined Jesus who is the Word of God on “women’s head coverings commands” and “prohibition of Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project men’s trousers wearing,” in order to worship Jezebel and Sananda Jesus instead. Thereby, they removed God’s spiritual protection over humankind and the earth, and allowed legalization of abortion child sacrifice to open up star gate wormhole portals, and to bring back the nephilim & chimera alien disembodied spirits to replace the humans. The humans give authority to these devils and demons to do all this evil. This is why they focused on placing their most “women’s equality” reprobate degenerate Western “Jezebel spirit demon-possessed” church pastors in their Illuminati 501c3 churches, in order to allow this plan to succeed. They have succeeded, because they replaced 33.3% of the earth’s population with their returned nephilims and chimera and fallen angels. The only thing that is holding back the spirit of the AntiChrist and all hell breaking loose upon the earth is the Holy Spirit in us real Christians, who they have been trying to frantically kill off and silence. Once we the real Christian Church Saints “Bride of Christ” are raptured into heaven, then all hell will break loose on the religious Christian Tribulation Saints. The religious Christian convert hordes will have to pay for all this evil that they allowed and gave permission for by changing the Bible verses, and kicking out Jesus and us real Christians.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AI
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AI
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.