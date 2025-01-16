NATO: PREPARE FOR WAR! - Israel/Hamas Ceasefire Psyop - Ukraine/Russia War Rages!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the news of NATO's head tyrant and Secretary General Mark Rutte (former Dutch leader) saying that people need to have a "wartime mindset" and to prepare for war.

While a so-called "ceasefire agreement" has been made between Israel and Hamas over Palestine, we are only witnessing the beginning of the march into World War 3 which will be used as an excuse to bring in the "Great Reset." A technocratic hell.

Israel has no intention to stop mass murdering people in the Middle East. Hamas was armed and funded by them in the first place much like most terrorist organizations in the region. They've already left only craters in Gaza. This is simply their shift after overthrowing Syria to bring war to Iran a part of the Greater Israel Project.

Meanwhile, Iran's top allies Russia and China are on the chopping block as well, though while this is scripted, it's unlikely they will win as a major part of the reset is a shift from the west to the east.

Ukraine has hit Russia hard with long range missiles from the United States and the UK. Russia has retaliated with strikes on energy infrastructure as blackouts continue.

As NATO says we need to prepare for war, we cannot forget the leaked German documents from January 2024 which detailed how step by step, NATO is preparing for war by the middle of THIS YEAR.

False flags are certain to continue to occur as the shadow government prepares to bring in order out of chaos and force people into a Digital ID based technocratic system.

The normalization of war with China, Russia, Ukraine, Taiwan, Philippines, Israel, Iran and others is clear. Every bit of propaganda points to it.

Will people prepare themselves accordingly and not fall for the wartime psyops?





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





