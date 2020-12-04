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The Hard Fork, Part Three
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15 views • December 04, 2020
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-28-situation-update-nov-28th-art-of-war-trump-won-election.html Mike Adams
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-02-lin-wood-day-of-reckoning-is-coming-evidence.html John Fredericks interview with Lin Wood.
https://youtu.be/D1bdCvrQRqg CNN EXPOSED By PrOject V€ritas & I EXPOSE Media Lies About Barr & Fraud. BCP
https://youtu.be/DIfUs4XvWco Leaked video Shows China Forging US Ballots; Will Trump Use Martial Law? | Eye Opener
https://youtu.be/CJTjMG0KuV4 Supreme Court's Hidden Snake?; Why Barr Says No Widespread Voter Fraud?| Beyond the Noise
https://youtu.be/pRcfRM2VMZw Could Trump Declare Martial Law For Voter Fraud? | Beyond The Noise
https://youtu.be/f4HVHLrC0Lw $400M purchase of Dominion Voting by China; Shocking discoveries of Arizona Hearing | Front Page
https://youtu.be/81hlgki4hk0 The ANSWER Exists In CONSTITUTION | Rudy Giuliani | Ep. 91
https://youtu.be/F6oCnj6-ijw CNN exposed: plan to take down Trump; Lin Wood firmly believes Trump will win second term. Eye Opener.
https://youtu.be/U42sF4PNWZg Lin Wood: Dirty money traitors should be rooted out, Trump should hold a new election | Front Page
https://youtu.be/vcCbQXAJzO4 Trump and Powell Double Down On Wisconsin; CNN Tapes Reveal Hidden Democrat Agenda |Beyond The Noise
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-03-situation-update-dec-3rd-trump-invokes-foreign-interference.html Mike Adams.
https://www.X22Report.com Dave’s ongoing analysis of the larger picture. 12/2/20 Ep. 2343a - The [CB]s Trapped Themselves In Their Own Plan, The World Is Watching. Ep. 2343b - Barr Moves Durham Into Position, [DS]/MSM Panic, Hold Position Before Executing Raid. 12/3/20 Ep. 2344a - Trump Gets Waller On Fed Board, Shelton Standing By, Restructure On Deck. Ep. 2344b - It Begins And Ends With The Keystone, [DS] Battle Plan Known, Military Control.
https://youtu.be/ac3PIsn10Jw, The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part One. This is my video about what power to the adults might look like enshrined in a constitution. Note: I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
https://youtu.be/bfaps5F5_jU : The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part Two. Remember, I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
My email address for a printed copy of the Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia: [email protected] Please include the word “Constitution” in the subject line.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-02-lin-wood-day-of-reckoning-is-coming-evidence.html John Fredericks interview with Lin Wood.
https://youtu.be/D1bdCvrQRqg CNN EXPOSED By PrOject V€ritas & I EXPOSE Media Lies About Barr & Fraud. BCP
https://youtu.be/DIfUs4XvWco Leaked video Shows China Forging US Ballots; Will Trump Use Martial Law? | Eye Opener
https://youtu.be/CJTjMG0KuV4 Supreme Court's Hidden Snake?; Why Barr Says No Widespread Voter Fraud?| Beyond the Noise
https://youtu.be/pRcfRM2VMZw Could Trump Declare Martial Law For Voter Fraud? | Beyond The Noise
https://youtu.be/f4HVHLrC0Lw $400M purchase of Dominion Voting by China; Shocking discoveries of Arizona Hearing | Front Page
https://youtu.be/81hlgki4hk0 The ANSWER Exists In CONSTITUTION | Rudy Giuliani | Ep. 91
https://youtu.be/F6oCnj6-ijw CNN exposed: plan to take down Trump; Lin Wood firmly believes Trump will win second term. Eye Opener.
https://youtu.be/U42sF4PNWZg Lin Wood: Dirty money traitors should be rooted out, Trump should hold a new election | Front Page
https://youtu.be/vcCbQXAJzO4 Trump and Powell Double Down On Wisconsin; CNN Tapes Reveal Hidden Democrat Agenda |Beyond The Noise
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-03-situation-update-dec-3rd-trump-invokes-foreign-interference.html Mike Adams.
https://www.X22Report.com Dave’s ongoing analysis of the larger picture. 12/2/20 Ep. 2343a - The [CB]s Trapped Themselves In Their Own Plan, The World Is Watching. Ep. 2343b - Barr Moves Durham Into Position, [DS]/MSM Panic, Hold Position Before Executing Raid. 12/3/20 Ep. 2344a - Trump Gets Waller On Fed Board, Shelton Standing By, Restructure On Deck. Ep. 2344b - It Begins And Ends With The Keystone, [DS] Battle Plan Known, Military Control.
https://youtu.be/ac3PIsn10Jw, The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part One. This is my video about what power to the adults might look like enshrined in a constitution. Note: I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
https://youtu.be/bfaps5F5_jU : The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part Two. Remember, I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
My email address for a printed copy of the Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia: [email protected] Please include the word “Constitution” in the subject line.
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