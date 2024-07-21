© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
clip4 Were ALL The Oct 7th Hamas Bodycam Vids With Clouds Pre-Recorded & FRAUDS side by side comparisons
Was oct 7th mostly blue skies with hardly any clouds? or a sky with many clouds? Remember only one can be correct.. Either the 7th and most importantly the morning of the 7th was mostly blue skies with hardly any clouds (<10%), or it was a sky with many clouds. Both cant be correct at the same time. Will the real oct 7th please stand up....