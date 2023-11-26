How Your DNA Is Being Used Against You

The governments, corporations and scientists that invest our money (and pay themselves billions of our dollars in the process) to research and experiment on our bodies by altering the very language of life, our DNA, are sure they have everything under control. But what makes them think they can control life and mold it to their will when they don’t even know how it started or the mystery of that spark.

And perhaps one day we ordinary humans will regret giving ourselves over so naively to be analyzed and dissected by these greedy, short-sighted and power-hungry overlords. They promise that their experiments are for our own good, to make us safer, healthier and happier, when their real desire is to extract every bit of information from our DNA in order to create something new and improved—and synthetic.

It was exactly one year ago at the G20 Summit in Indonesia that world leaders signed a “Declaration to Introduce COVID Vaccine Passports”, as well as amendments to its pandemic treaty that would “require swift action by countries and the WHO during an emergency and give the WHO greater powers to act during a crisis”. The plan was to “introduce vaccine passports for their respective jurisdictions, with the stated intention of creating a global verification system to facilitate safe international travel”.

The G20 promised that a Digital Health Certificate using World Health Organization (WHO) standards would be introduced during the next World Health Assembly in Geneva, in May of 2023.

