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Swedish Stone Roofs
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1 view • January 11, 2022
This ten-minute video provides an overview of the stone roofing of Sweden, including slate from Grythyttan, Dalsland, Glava, and Ramkvilla. The footage was taken in August, 2015, by Joseph Jenkins, author of the Slate Roof Bible, with the help of Henrik Bark of Slate Roof Specialists in Grythyttan, Sweden, as well as Sigvard Nystrom, owner of part of the old Glava Quarry.
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