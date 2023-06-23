Donne Clement Petruska | Prophetic Words Now Revealed - Reawaken America Tour - Miami, FL

Pastor Michael Petro from VOHRadio and VOHNews sits down with Donne Clement Petruska, daughter of prophetic voice Kim Clement, and Vice President of House Of Destiny Network, at the recent Reawaken America Tour event by Clay Clark and General Flynn in Miami, FL - May 20th, 2023.





In this interview, Donne Clement Petruska discusses the importance of carrying on her late Father Kim Clement’s legacy, by sharing the prophetic words God gave him. Donne explains that she seeks God on a weekly basis, and releases a prophetic word to the public. She states that many of the prophetic words Kim Clement received are now coming to pass. It is time for the Prophetic Voices to gather together, to crack open the prophetic seeds scattered for this time.









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