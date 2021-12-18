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12/10/2021 Senator Marsha Blackburn: The boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics should be total and complete. We cannot be sure that our athlete’s health, their safety, their well being their security, their economic freedom is going to be protected if they go into China.