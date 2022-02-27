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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Divine Truth About Evolution
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0 view • February 27, 2022
VoiceAmerica Show #34
Description: Divine Truth About Evolution
Most people are unaware that evolutionary “science” fails to explain the origins of life, only offering a conjecture that natural selection caused the diversity of species once life started. Is the latter even true, or just a way to justify leaving God out of the discussion? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains how everything in our world came to be, the surprising and important reasons for its wonders and imperfections, and a call to action critical for our future. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: Divine Truth About Evolution
Most people are unaware that evolutionary “science” fails to explain the origins of life, only offering a conjecture that natural selection caused the diversity of species once life started. Is the latter even true, or just a way to justify leaving God out of the discussion? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains how everything in our world came to be, the surprising and important reasons for its wonders and imperfections, and a call to action critical for our future. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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