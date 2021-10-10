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Phoenix policewoman protects dangerous illegal alien driver who ran over pedestrian at crosswalk. Part II
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61 views • October 10, 2021
I observed this pedestrian seriously injured by a probable illegal alien driver.
I noted the following probable crimes at this accident:
1) The driver called friends to help her cover this up who arrived several minutes before the EMTs and Police.
2)One of her friends in a black sedan appeared to be covering up the incident and was moving the seriously injured man she hit before paramedics arrived. This friend of the driver parked his black sedan in the middle of the street blocking traffic and potentially causing more accidents.
3) The policewoman who arrived(a sergeant speaking fluent spanish) did not ask the foreign latino driver who hit the man(suspected illegal alien)for her driver license or insurance. She did not test her for alcohol or drug intoxication.
4)The Phoenix policewoman sergeant threatened me not to do reporting, ask any questions e.g. if the driver who hit and seriously injured the pedestrian is in the USA legally.
The policewoman was refusing to check the driver's legal residence status violating SB 1070(Arizona statute) and US Title 8 Section 1324(concealing a dangerous illegal alien).
The Phoenix policewoman used threats, intimidation under color of law to prevent me from exercising a constitutionally protected acitivity, namely, reporting news and petitioning the government for a redress of grievances protected by the 1st Amendment.
This is a felony violation of US Title 18 Section 242 prescribing 1 to 10 years in prison.
Note: I have reported 5 serious car accidents in the last few months that were all caused by foreign latino drivers. In all these cases, Phoenix police refused to enforce laws on the books protecting US citizens from dangerous illegal alien drivers.
Illegal aliens are now about 5 percent of the US population and commit over 20 percent of homicides and serious vehicle accidents. The government is giving them special rights and privileges over law abiding US citizens resulting in skyrocketing crime and financial damages.
The federal government has just admitted about 10,000 Haitians who illegally crossed our border. Now another 60,000 Haitians are expected to invade our border again with federal government assistance.
Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube and brighteon.
Email [email protected] with news tips, join VIP supporter mailing list and to pledge $ contributions to support more "groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency."
I noted the following probable crimes at this accident:
1) The driver called friends to help her cover this up who arrived several minutes before the EMTs and Police.
2)One of her friends in a black sedan appeared to be covering up the incident and was moving the seriously injured man she hit before paramedics arrived. This friend of the driver parked his black sedan in the middle of the street blocking traffic and potentially causing more accidents.
3) The policewoman who arrived(a sergeant speaking fluent spanish) did not ask the foreign latino driver who hit the man(suspected illegal alien)for her driver license or insurance. She did not test her for alcohol or drug intoxication.
4)The Phoenix policewoman sergeant threatened me not to do reporting, ask any questions e.g. if the driver who hit and seriously injured the pedestrian is in the USA legally.
The policewoman was refusing to check the driver's legal residence status violating SB 1070(Arizona statute) and US Title 8 Section 1324(concealing a dangerous illegal alien).
The Phoenix policewoman used threats, intimidation under color of law to prevent me from exercising a constitutionally protected acitivity, namely, reporting news and petitioning the government for a redress of grievances protected by the 1st Amendment.
This is a felony violation of US Title 18 Section 242 prescribing 1 to 10 years in prison.
Note: I have reported 5 serious car accidents in the last few months that were all caused by foreign latino drivers. In all these cases, Phoenix police refused to enforce laws on the books protecting US citizens from dangerous illegal alien drivers.
Illegal aliens are now about 5 percent of the US population and commit over 20 percent of homicides and serious vehicle accidents. The government is giving them special rights and privileges over law abiding US citizens resulting in skyrocketing crime and financial damages.
The federal government has just admitted about 10,000 Haitians who illegally crossed our border. Now another 60,000 Haitians are expected to invade our border again with federal government assistance.
Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube and brighteon.
Email [email protected] with news tips, join VIP supporter mailing list and to pledge $ contributions to support more "groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency."
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