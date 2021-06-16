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Telegram Installation & Setup
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5 views • June 16, 2021
Sources:
Main Telegram Website: https://telegram.org/
Download Telegram https://desktop.telegram.org
Telegram Blog: https://telegram.org/blog
Telegram Chat Background https://telegram.org/blog/backgrounds-2-0
Telegram Custom Themes https://telegram.org/blog/android-themes
Create Custom Themes Instructions https://core.telegram.org/themes
Theme Editor https://themes.contest.com/
Title:
https://pngimg.com/uploads/telegram/telegram_PNG28.png
https://echomon.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2013/03/Earth-at-Night-From-Space.jpg
Music:
Richard Strauss, Also Sprach Zarathustra Sunrise
M. Kornmesser(ESA/Hubble) Creative Commons Published on YouTube:
Also credit goes to Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 Movie 2001 A Space Odyssey
Which I saw in 1969 as a kid in highschool.
https://youtu.be/TGilh1McxMA
© 2021 Rev. LeRoy Cressy
This video is provided under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Main Telegram Website: https://telegram.org/
Download Telegram https://desktop.telegram.org
Telegram Blog: https://telegram.org/blog
Telegram Chat Background https://telegram.org/blog/backgrounds-2-0
Telegram Custom Themes https://telegram.org/blog/android-themes
Create Custom Themes Instructions https://core.telegram.org/themes
Theme Editor https://themes.contest.com/
Title:
https://pngimg.com/uploads/telegram/telegram_PNG28.png
https://echomon.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2013/03/Earth-at-Night-From-Space.jpg
Music:
Richard Strauss, Also Sprach Zarathustra Sunrise
M. Kornmesser(ESA/Hubble) Creative Commons Published on YouTube:
Also credit goes to Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 Movie 2001 A Space Odyssey
Which I saw in 1969 as a kid in highschool.
https://youtu.be/TGilh1McxMA
© 2021 Rev. LeRoy Cressy
This video is provided under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
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