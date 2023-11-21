Create New Account
Seminar on Preventing and Treating Heart Disease
The Mercury Channel
Published 18 hours ago

In this video I go over the history and deceptive ideas on statins and cardiovascular disease. I present all of the info on how to use Spooky2 equipment in the correct way to get the most out preventing and treating this #1 killer. I include an update on how to use B3 to increase heavy metal removal with sweat therapy.

drbillmcgraw.com

