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Theory explains collapsing and dying athletes
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519 views • December 04, 2021
Dr. Noack gives warning and then beaten to death.
Graphene hydroxide... Death by 1000 cuts.
For Dr. Noack's complete explanation search "Dr. Andreas Noack's Warning & Murder" on Brighteon
With no apologies... www.hudok.info
Graphene hydroxide... Death by 1000 cuts.
For Dr. Noack's complete explanation search "Dr. Andreas Noack's Warning & Murder" on Brighteon
With no apologies... www.hudok.info
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