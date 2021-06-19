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60 Minutes Australia: The New Wave of Young Women Destroying their Bodies and Reputations [18.06.2020]
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41 views • June 19, 2021
Note: Confirmed again, the New Satanic sick 'Norm' of our youngs..
Should you as a adult person, act as an example, of how to live your life?
Drinking,smoking hasish, take drugs and fuck everyone you can and partying alle the time?
And everyone does it in full puplic, yeak many braag about it... as I been saying...
Sick world we all live in...
'It's their idea of a fun night out but there's nothing pretty about it. Half-naked, foul-mouthed women throwing down too much booze and throwing themselves at too many men. And to cap off the evening, they're just as likely to pick a fight. They're called ladettes or yobettes, a new breed of young woman hell-bent on outdoing the blokes and they're truly frightening - violent, selfish, with no sense of shame. But not only are they hurting those around them, far more worrying is the damage they're doing to themselves.'
16,724 views•Jun 18, 2021
60 Minutes Australia
3.28M subscribers
https://youtu.be/L--rbVawJAY
Should you as a adult person, act as an example, of how to live your life?
Drinking,smoking hasish, take drugs and fuck everyone you can and partying alle the time?
And everyone does it in full puplic, yeak many braag about it... as I been saying...
Sick world we all live in...
'It's their idea of a fun night out but there's nothing pretty about it. Half-naked, foul-mouthed women throwing down too much booze and throwing themselves at too many men. And to cap off the evening, they're just as likely to pick a fight. They're called ladettes or yobettes, a new breed of young woman hell-bent on outdoing the blokes and they're truly frightening - violent, selfish, with no sense of shame. But not only are they hurting those around them, far more worrying is the damage they're doing to themselves.'
16,724 views•Jun 18, 2021
60 Minutes Australia
3.28M subscribers
https://youtu.be/L--rbVawJAY
Keywords
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