BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE LETTER TO THE ROMANS Part 4: Circumcision & Faith
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
121 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 5 months ago

When Paul spoke of circumcision and uncircumcision, he was referring to Jews and Gentiles. Abraham became the father of the Israelites but he is also the father to all Gentiles who have faith in the Messiah.

So who was Abraham? He was a direct descendant of Shem, who was the son of Noah. In the biblical genealogy, we find that Abraham was the tenth generation from Noah. The first eleven chapters of Genesis were passed from Noah to Shem and onward. Noah had also brought with him the Books of Enoch, which provided more details about life before the flood and knowledge about the Messiah.

In fact, there is more Gospel found in the Books of Enoch than the first eleven chapters of Genesis. Abraham was a Chaldean from the city of Ur who was called by God to go into a strange land. He made the journey in faith and was circumcised fifteen years after his arrival.

Circumcision is a sign and a seal that a man is made righteous through his faith in God. Paul made it clear that Abraham's righteousness did not depend upon works, but upon his faith in God and the future Messiah.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1575.pdf

RLJ-1575 -- NOVEMBER 27, 2016

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


Keywords
messiahpauljewsfaithnoahgenesisabrahamgentilesrighteousnesscircumcisionshemfaith in godchaldeanuncircumcisionbooks of enochfather of israelitesfather of gentilesbiblical genealogytenth generationjourney of faithsign and sealfuture messiah
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy