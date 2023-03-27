North Korea Tests Tsunami-Generating Nuclear Attack Drone

North Korea has reportedly tested a tsunami-generating nuclear attack drone that is designed to produce a radioactive tsunami, which can launch a stealth attack on its enemies. The test was carried out to warn the United States and South Korea of the possibility of a nuclear war with North Korea. In response, South Korea's President, Yoon Suk Yeol, warned that North Korea would be accountable for its reckless provocations, and the country would reinforce its military capabilities in the face of the North's progressing nuclear dangers.

In other news, Russia's former president, Dmitry Medvedev, warned that any attempt to enforce an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin from the International Criminal Court would be a declaration of war against Russia, and any such attempt would prompt an immediate response with a missile attack.

Finally, NATO's Secretary-General has warned that there are signs of Russia requesting lethal aid from China, which will only prolong the conflict in Ukraine and lend support to an illegal war.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/24/23

