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Very honest and light hearted presentation from Stanford professor John P.A. Ioannidis on the global response to the CORONA virus
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31 views • August 22, 2021
Planet B Media - August 22, 2021
A non political, non media biased, honest assessment of the Pandemic from arguably, the most respected epidemiologist, Stanford professor John P.A. Ioannidis. Must watch if you want some sanity around this current situation.
A non political, non media biased, honest assessment of the Pandemic from arguably, the most respected epidemiologist, Stanford professor John P.A. Ioannidis. Must watch if you want some sanity around this current situation.
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