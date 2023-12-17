HARD EVIDENCE - Aborted baby DNA in the vaccines presented by Dr. Theresa Deisher 2019

This video will show you an explanation from a doctor that there is baby's DNA or MRC-5 human diploid cells within every vaccines available today.

Learn the Risk before making a decision that you might regret.

Coronavirus infections and deaths continue to rise in America and around the world. While elected leaders and the medical and scientific communities wrestle with how best to contain the pandemic, economies are perched on the edge of social and financial ruin. There is an ever-increasing urgency to find a cure for COVID-19.

The proposed solution is a COVID-19 vaccine, created at “warp speed,” and set to be administered to the entire world’s population. According to a recent New York Times article, in the history of medicine, rarely has a vaccine been developed in less than five years and approved for use. The goal now, we are told, is to have a vaccine approved by late 2020 or early 2021.

The two most likely COVID-19 vaccine candidates for fast approval, Moderna and Oxford University/AstraZeneca, are both developed using fetal cell lines from aborted babies. These two frontrunners are also joined by CanSino Biologics/Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals in developing COVID-19 vaccines using aborted fetal cell DNA.

It is not commonly known or openly disclosed by drug manufacturers that aborted fetal cell lines have been used since the 1980s in the manufacture of vaccines including varicella (chickenpox), MMR (measles/mumps/rubella), hepatitis A, polio, shingles, and rabies vaccines.

Should Catholics be concerned about both the health and moral issues surrounding the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine? I reached out to Catholic researcher Dr. Theresa Deisher for insight into this topic. Dr. Deisher obtained her Ph.D. in Molecular and Cellular Physiology from Stanford University School of Medicine. She is an expert in stem cell research, the founder of the AVM Biotechnology research company, and the founder and director of the nonprofit Sound Choice Pharmaceutical Institute.

