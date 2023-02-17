Create New Account
THE STATE OF FEAR - 2023(Some Strong Language)
The Most High Calling
Published 16 hours ago

This was taken from the Lookoutfa Charlie Youtube. https://www.youtube.com/@LookoutfaCharlie. Here is what he posted about the video.

Feb 17, 2023
LOOKOUTFA CHARLIE - EPISODE 326 The State Of Fear - 2023 A rare case where I was able to plug in the mic and go without needing to carefully choose my words. I had some interferrence.. and my noise gate was doing some weird stuff. So deal with it. **What I didn't mention - Thunberg is a plant who has been trained by a speech coach to hide her thick accent in order to make her more appealing to the west. She is the Perry Farrell of "Climate Politics". Drawing in young girls and boys who crave the same attention she is getting. They will then soldier up. Not realizing that they will never, ever achieve her level of exposure or attention. Just like the generation of young men who wasted their lives attempting to be rock stars or rap lords. They too, not realizing that the decks are loaded and the game is rigged. It is designed to draw you in and waste your life. When you could be fighting for something real.** You can donate to the cause here -



Lookoutfa Charlie is in no way apart of this channel. He many other great videos. Show some support. 




