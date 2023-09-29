Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE DOJ IS INVESTIGATING SMARTMATIC OVER ALLEGATION OF BRIBERY IN FILIPINO
channel image
GalacticStorm
2139 Subscribers
Shop now
38 views
Published a day ago

THE DOJ IS INVESTIGATING SMARTMATIC OVER ALLEGATION OF BRIBERY IN FILIPINO


Patrick Byrne discusses the latest on Smartmatic.

https://rumble.com/v3lo2hj-the-doj-is-investigating-smartmatic-over-allegation-of-bribery-in-filipino.html

Keywords
election fraudpatrick byrneemerald robinsonabsolute truthsmartmatic rigged machines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket