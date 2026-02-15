DA Bragg's "Clerical Error" Lets Attacker Walk Free—Crime Stats SCAM Exposed!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Progressive DAs like Alvin Bragg & Larry Krasner are bragging about "dropping crime"... but it's all a massive stat-juking scam! Watch as I break down the Savannah Craven Antao assault: clear video of a brutal sucker-punch in Harlem, felony charges DOWNGRADED, then DISMISSED over a "clerical error" because Bragg's office missed deadlines. Victim gets stitches, $3K+ bills, zero justice—attacker walks. Add California's Prop 47 chaos: Shoplifting under $950 = misdemeanor free-for-all. Stores looted daily, but official stats "drop" because nobody reports anymore (underreporting up to 75%+), clearance rates crash to ~8%, and cops barely respond. This isn't reform—it's ideological warfare: Soros-backed soft-on-crime policies, two-tier justice, and gaslighting you into believing your lying eyes. Crime isn't down; they're just hiding it! If you're sick of the lies, hit LIKE, SUBSCRIBE for more truth bombs, and drop in the comments: What's the biggest "clerical error" or crime stat scam in YOUR city? Let's expose it before it's too late. #AlvinBragg #LarryKrasner #CrimeStats #Prop47 #JusticeFail #SorosDA #RechargeFreedom
