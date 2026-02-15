BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
DA Bragg's "Clerical Error" Lets Attacker Walk Free—Crime Stats SCAM Exposed!
Progressive DAs like Alvin Bragg & Larry Krasner are bragging about "dropping crime"... but it's all a massive stat-juking scam! Watch as I break down the Savannah Craven Antao assault: clear video of a brutal sucker-punch in Harlem, felony charges DOWNGRADED, then DISMISSED over a "clerical error" because Bragg's office missed deadlines. Victim gets stitches, $3K+ bills, zero justice—attacker walks. Add California's Prop 47 chaos: Shoplifting under $950 = misdemeanor free-for-all. Stores looted daily, but official stats "drop" because nobody reports anymore (underreporting up to 75%+), clearance rates crash to ~8%, and cops barely respond. This isn't reform—it's ideological warfare: Soros-backed soft-on-crime policies, two-tier justice, and gaslighting you into believing your lying eyes. Crime isn't down; they're just hiding it! If you're sick of the lies, hit LIKE, SUBSCRIBE for more truth bombs, and drop in the comments: What's the biggest "clerical error" or crime stat scam in YOUR city? Let's expose it before it's too late. #AlvinBragg #LarryKrasner #CrimeStats #Prop47 #JusticeFail #SorosDA #RechargeFreedom




