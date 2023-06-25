Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
💥 An Ammunition Depot of a Businessman who Supplied Weapons to Ukraine - Burned Down in Bulgaria.
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
930 Subscribers
128 views
Published Yesterday

💥 An ammunition depot of a businessman who supplied weapons to Ukraine burned down in Bulgaria. Residents of Karnobat woke up due to a series of strong explosions, writes BNR.

This is the second fire in a year at the warehouse of arms dealer Emilian Gebrev. So far, no link has been established between the two incidents. There were no casualties, but the warehouse burned down completely.

In 2021, Gebrev admitted in a letter to the New York Times that his company had supplied weapons to Ukraine after 2014.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket