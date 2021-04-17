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"Narrative of A. Gordon Pym of Nantucket", chapter 17, by Edgar Allan Poe
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1 view • April 17, 2021
The picture used is "Killing the bear"
http://www.gutenberg.org/files/51060/51060-h/51060-h.htm#chap17
Sorry for the horrific landlubber mispronunciation of 'gunwale'. The word occurs in subsequent chapters where I use the correct pronunciation. I tried rerecording that paragraph, but the quality of my voice in the second effort was jarringly different so I couldn't use it. I tried recording just the word or the one sentence to drop in as a replacement, but again the voice quality was just too dissimilar and stuck out like a sore thumb. Weird that my voice doesn't seem to have much consistency in how it sounds from day to day... So the error will just have to stand.
http://www.gutenberg.org/files/51060/51060-h/51060-h.htm#chap17
Sorry for the horrific landlubber mispronunciation of 'gunwale'. The word occurs in subsequent chapters where I use the correct pronunciation. I tried rerecording that paragraph, but the quality of my voice in the second effort was jarringly different so I couldn't use it. I tried recording just the word or the one sentence to drop in as a replacement, but again the voice quality was just too dissimilar and stuck out like a sore thumb. Weird that my voice doesn't seem to have much consistency in how it sounds from day to day... So the error will just have to stand.
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