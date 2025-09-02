Natural and Man-Made Threats to the Grid

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A massive solar flare (a Carrington-event) is inevitable. It would fry critical transformers, causing a blackout lasting years. An EMP attack has a similar effect. Protecting the entire Texas grid from this costs under $1B—a vital insurance policy.
#EMP #SolarFlare #CarringtonEvent #Preparedness #GridDown
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport