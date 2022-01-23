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Why Silicon Valley Hates Joe Rogan & Spotify
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Patrick Bet-David Podcast Episode 115. In this short clip, they discuss why Spotify is Silicon Valley's biggest enemy. Jan 16, 2022
Watch the full podcast: https://youtu.be/ndng5dtyX2A
Visit vtmerch.com for all official Valuetainment gear: https://bit.ly/3wxvkuJ
The Bet-David Podcast discusses current events, trending topics, and politics as they relate to life and business. Stay tuned for new episodes and guest appearances.
Connect with Patrick on social media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickbetdavid/
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/patrickbetdavid
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PatrickBetDavid.Valuetainment
About the host: Patrick is a successful startup entrepreneur, CEO of PHP Agency, Inc., emerging author, and Creator of Valuetainment on YouTube. As a natural critical thinker, Patrick takes complex leadership, management, and entrepreneurial ideas and converts them into simple life lessons for today's and tomorrow’s entrepreneurs. Patrick is passionate about shaping the next generation of leaders by teaching thought-provoking perspectives on entrepreneurship and disrupting the traditional approach to a career. Follow the guests in this episode:
Adam Sosnick: https://bit.ly/2PqllTj
Jedidiah Bila: https://bit.ly/3tmAsCD
To reach the Valuetainment team you can email: [email protected] Want Patrick on your podcast? - http://bit.ly/329MMGB #PBDPodcast #ValuetainmentShortClips
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1aKpNjxII9Q - Jan 16, 2022
Why Silicon Valley Hates Joe Rogan & Spotify
Why Silicon Valley Hates Joe Rogan, Spotify, Valuetainment Short Clips, Jan 16 2022
Watch the full podcast: https://youtu.be/ndng5dtyX2A
Visit vtmerch.com for all official Valuetainment gear: https://bit.ly/3wxvkuJ
The Bet-David Podcast discusses current events, trending topics, and politics as they relate to life and business. Stay tuned for new episodes and guest appearances.
Connect with Patrick on social media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickbetdavid/
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/patrickbetdavid
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PatrickBetDavid.Valuetainment
About the host: Patrick is a successful startup entrepreneur, CEO of PHP Agency, Inc., emerging author, and Creator of Valuetainment on YouTube. As a natural critical thinker, Patrick takes complex leadership, management, and entrepreneurial ideas and converts them into simple life lessons for today's and tomorrow’s entrepreneurs. Patrick is passionate about shaping the next generation of leaders by teaching thought-provoking perspectives on entrepreneurship and disrupting the traditional approach to a career. Follow the guests in this episode:
Adam Sosnick: https://bit.ly/2PqllTj
Jedidiah Bila: https://bit.ly/3tmAsCD
To reach the Valuetainment team you can email: [email protected] Want Patrick on your podcast? - http://bit.ly/329MMGB #PBDPodcast #ValuetainmentShortClips
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1aKpNjxII9Q - Jan 16, 2022
Why Silicon Valley Hates Joe Rogan & Spotify
Why Silicon Valley Hates Joe Rogan, Spotify, Valuetainment Short Clips, Jan 16 2022
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