Date: May 20, 2026. Lesson 98-2026. Title: Foolish Thoughts and Fainting in the Day of Trouble

Proverbs 24:9–10 exposes both the inner root of sin and the weakness revealed through adversity. Even the thought of foolishness is counted as sin, showing that corruption begins in the heart long before it appears in actions. The scoffer becomes an abomination because pride hardens him against wisdom and correction. The passage then warns that if strength collapses in the day of trouble, it reveals how little strength truly existed. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine the seriousness of inward corruption, the danger of hardened scorn, and how adversity exposes the true condition of spiritual strength and endurance.

Lesson 98-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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