A Friend Of The Company

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10 views • April 15, 2021
The specter of a major political donor — now convicted of a federal felony — secretly working for the CIA seems ripped from a Hollywood script. The fact that the CIA's former top spy lawyer joined his legal team only added to the movie-like storyline.
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