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Dr. Kory discusses COVID-19 management
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143 views • July 31, 2021
Dr Been Medical Lectures, July 27, 2021
Dr. Kory Discusses COVID-19 Management
Dr. Pierre Kory joins us to discuss COVID, it’s management and the latest updates.
Twitter thread with questions
https://twitter.com/drbeen_medical/status/1419732628819759139?s=20
FLCCC
https://covid19criticalcare.com/
FLCCC physicians
https://covid19criticalcare.com/about/the-flccc-physicians/
Buy me a coffee :-) https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DrMobeenSyed
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Claim your #koolbeen title here: https://www.drbeen.com/koolbeen-title-registry/
#drbeen #koolbeens #COVID
Dr. Kory Discusses COVID-19 Management
Dr. Pierre Kory joins us to discuss COVID, it’s management and the latest updates.
Twitter thread with questions
https://twitter.com/drbeen_medical/status/1419732628819759139?s=20
FLCCC
https://covid19criticalcare.com/
FLCCC physicians
https://covid19criticalcare.com/about/the-flccc-physicians/
Buy me a coffee :-) https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DrMobeenSyed
Become my patron: https://www.patreon.com/mobeensyed?fan_landing=true
Looking to support my educational work? Donate here: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/mobeensyed?locale.x=en_US
Join us on Discord: https://discord.gg/bkmg3rk3sQ
Claim your #koolbeen title here: https://www.drbeen.com/koolbeen-title-registry/
#drbeen #koolbeens #COVID
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