What is God's Name? (Metaphysical Topics)

We see others use different names for God. In fact, even the Bible has close to a 1000 names for God. When we use the word Creator or God Source it simply means we focus on the one who creates souls and sends them out into the universe. Use whichever name of the many you are comfortable with as we are speaking about the same Creator.

Time is urgent for our awakening consciousness and humanity is overdue for a spiritual transformation beyond politics, religion, and carnal desires. We are all connected and we must awaken to our soul connection. Realizing our potential and remembering who we are in soul is essential to the survival of the human race.

