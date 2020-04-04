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the Lottery Parable - God's Promise of Eternal Life
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5 views • April 04, 2020
Jesus came to communicate to the human race an amazing promise of God - a promise akin to winning the spiritual lottery. But who is the promise of eternal life for? What are the conditions for claiming the prize? 'The Lottery Parable' reveals how we have been deceived into making false assumptions about our eligibility for God's promise of eternal life, and what we must urgently do to meet the conditions for salvation.
Mustard Seed Faith: https://youtu.be/Gm4tA4FgPmc
The Most Famous Bible Verse: https://youtu.be/gvhtdPxl5M8
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Mustard Seed Faith: https://youtu.be/Gm4tA4FgPmc
The Most Famous Bible Verse: https://youtu.be/gvhtdPxl5M8
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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