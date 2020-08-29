Irrefutable proof Michelle Obama is Transgender

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Allegedly, Michelle Obama was born a biological man named Michael LaVaughn Robinson, then he changed his name to Michelle at 12 years old.
Barack Obama has referred to Michelle as “Michael” twice on national television (as you will see in the documentary embedded below), and Michelle has said this in an interview:
“When it comes to me, they get really, really ignorant. They believe that just because I have an Adam’s Apple that I’m not a real woman.”
As we all know, only men have an Adam’s apple, so by admitting to have an Adam’s apple, “she” actually admitted to being a biological man.
Barack Obama’s brother, Malik Obama, has also tweeted that the former US president is gay, was born in Kenya (and provided a copy of his birth certificate that supported his claim), and has said Michelle is actually a man and his name is Michael.
And then there are those who have stated publicly to have had sexual relationships to Barack Obama.
Anybody can switch and become a Black woman or Black man at any time they want to, thanks to gender fluid social justice and trans-everything Leftist logic.
So maybe we should all declare we’re Black women, just like Michael “Michelle” Obama did, and then we’ll all be entitled to reparations, if and when they ever come. You can even use gender fluidity to steal your way to the top in politics.
It’s easy, you see, because allegedly, Michelle Obama was born a biological man named Michael LaVaughn Robinson, then he changed his name to Michelle at 12 years old.
Michael Robinson’s tranny conversion into Michelle Obama
Michael Obama is said to have undergone surgery in his late 20s, just before he met Barack Hussein, who knew from the beginning about the real Michelle.
Michael was not going to begin that relationship based on a lie, so he told Barack, but he already knew. Their kids are all from Barack’s sperm but they’re surrogates. Michael is “mom” and that’s that.
“When it comes to me, they get really, really ignorant. They believe that just because I have an Adam’s Apple that I’m not a real woman.” [emphasis added]
The dead giveaway, when you’re trying to tell someone’s biological gender (that’s called science, by the way), is by taking a look at their laryngeal prominence or “neck triangle.”
Commonly known as the Adam’s apple, that’s the protrusion or “lump” formed by a certain angle of thyroid cartilage that surrounds and protects the larynx.
For adult males this secondary sexual characteristic is clearly visible and also palpable. This is related to the deepening of the voice, as it becomes accentuated during puberty.
There is cosmetic surgery, called chondrolaryngoplasy, that can be done to reshape the Adam’s apple by reducing some of the thyroid cartilage. But then there’s those big manly shoulders to contend with, when we’re speaking of Michael Obama.
Continued at https://humansarefree.com/2020/08/why-do-so-many-people-believe-michelle-obama-is-a-biological-man-malik-obama-tweeted-that-as-well.html
Mirrored from : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AtWBGLbH8tU
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