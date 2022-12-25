Review of NFSC’s Brilliant Performance at 'AMFEST 2022'

https://gnews.org/articles/622687
Summary：The four-day Operation Phoenix Nirvana at AMFEST 2022 came to a successful ending on December 20th, 2022. The grand event not only turned a new page for the New Federal State of China (NFSC) and the Whistleblower Movement, but showed to the world the good image of the members of the NFSC, meanwhile, the NFSC has received great attention from the international society.
