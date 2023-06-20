BEARLY HANGING ON! Colorado Woman Films Bear Hanging from House Window

Breitbart
June 19, 2023
A woman in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, had an unwelcome ursine surprise when she filmed a bear hanging from her second story window. The bear eventually decided to exit the house from the first story- breaking a window in the process.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/ysW3tuDIv9E
