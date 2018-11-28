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[Nov 28, 2018] CLEAN VERSION: No photographs of earth (432 Hz)
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354 views • February 25, 2021
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Here are the lyrics:
A friend of mine once told me
To do a search online
Search for photos of earth he said
Coz this will blow your mind
So I opened up the Google
And looked for photos of earth
A lot of photos came up
He said.... click on the first
He said
That's the famous blue marble
That everybody's seen
We've seen this photo a thousand times
Upon our TV screen
But let me tell you something
About that famous shot
It's not a photo at all man
It was made in Photoshop
Chorus
There ain't no photographs of earth
Somebody tell why
They're all just Photoshopped cartoons
They're all just CGI
No photographic proof
of a globe, no none at all
Why the hell can't no one
Take a photo of this ball
Well he was surely right
Coz that did blow my mind
Coz I thought the blue marble
Was a photo all this time
Don't you think that's strange
He said suspiciously
The fact it ain't a photo
Seems pretty weird to me
I mean
The most important photo
That man could ever take
This huge iconic image
Turns out to be a fake
I couldn't quite believe it
I was pretty shocked
I needed further proof
That this photos photoshopped
He said look up Robert Simmon
He made that cartoon ball
He's the guy you should research
He works for NASA and all
He openly admits
That it's all just artistry
He said and I quote "It is Photoshopped
because It has to be"
Chorus
Yep every photo of the earth
Is artist trickery
All the photos on Google man
Are as fake as fake can be
Download all the photos
And put em side by side
Compare all the continents
They're each a different size
Compare all the colours
Each globe a different shade
If all of these were photos
They should surely look the same
Where's the continuity Man
There's none, no none at all
All that NASA gives us
Is a bunch of cartoon balls
Chorus
Now we're supposed to have this telescope
That's flying past the stars
Taking beautiful photos
Of Jupiter and Mars
Well I've got a small suggestion NASA
Here's something you could do
Point that thing at planet earth
And take a shot or two!
Because
There surely should be thousands
Of photos of where we live
But Hubble ain't taken one
That's suspicious don't you think
We got all these fancy pictures
Of spinning galaxies
But not one single photo
Of the earth for us to see
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiB
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
Download full FLAT EARTH MAN album here:
https://www.amazon.com/Flat-Earth-Conspiracy-Music-Guru/dp/B0827F3N2S
Consider becoming a patreon, thank you.
https://www.patreon.com/conspiracy_music_guru
Or leave a tip here: https://paypal.me/musicaproductions
My website: http://conspiracymusicguru.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/conspiracymusicguru
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/conspiracy_music_guru
Check out some tee shirts:
https://teespring.com/stores/conspiracy-music-guru?page=1
ALBUM OUT NOW! search: Flat Earth Man or Conspiracy Music Guru :)
Album also available to download from all the following digital stores:
iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Play, Deezer, Groove, iHeartRadio, Napster, Simfy Africa, MediaNet, VerveLife, Tidal, Gracenote, Shazam, 7Digital, Juke, Slacker, KKBox, Akazoo, Anghami, Spinlet, Neurotic Media, Yandex, Target Music, ClaroMusica, Zvooq, Saavn, NMusic, 8tracks, Q.Sic, Musicload, Kuack, Pandora, Boomplay Music
Here are the lyrics:
A friend of mine once told me
To do a search online
Search for photos of earth he said
Coz this will blow your mind
So I opened up the Google
And looked for photos of earth
A lot of photos came up
He said.... click on the first
He said
That's the famous blue marble
That everybody's seen
We've seen this photo a thousand times
Upon our TV screen
But let me tell you something
About that famous shot
It's not a photo at all man
It was made in Photoshop
Chorus
There ain't no photographs of earth
Somebody tell why
They're all just Photoshopped cartoons
They're all just CGI
No photographic proof
of a globe, no none at all
Why the hell can't no one
Take a photo of this ball
Well he was surely right
Coz that did blow my mind
Coz I thought the blue marble
Was a photo all this time
Don't you think that's strange
He said suspiciously
The fact it ain't a photo
Seems pretty weird to me
I mean
The most important photo
That man could ever take
This huge iconic image
Turns out to be a fake
I couldn't quite believe it
I was pretty shocked
I needed further proof
That this photos photoshopped
He said look up Robert Simmon
He made that cartoon ball
He's the guy you should research
He works for NASA and all
He openly admits
That it's all just artistry
He said and I quote "It is Photoshopped
because It has to be"
Chorus
Yep every photo of the earth
Is artist trickery
All the photos on Google man
Are as fake as fake can be
Download all the photos
And put em side by side
Compare all the continents
They're each a different size
Compare all the colours
Each globe a different shade
If all of these were photos
They should surely look the same
Where's the continuity Man
There's none, no none at all
All that NASA gives us
Is a bunch of cartoon balls
Chorus
Now we're supposed to have this telescope
That's flying past the stars
Taking beautiful photos
Of Jupiter and Mars
Well I've got a small suggestion NASA
Here's something you could do
Point that thing at planet earth
And take a shot or two!
Because
There surely should be thousands
Of photos of where we live
But Hubble ain't taken one
That's suspicious don't you think
We got all these fancy pictures
Of spinning galaxies
But not one single photo
Of the earth for us to see
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiB
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
Keywords
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