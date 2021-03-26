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One Nation Under GOD
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10 views • March 26, 2021
"Israel is the nation that was GOD's chosen people, But America is the nation that chose GOD." -Aaron Antis
Time to wake up and face the TRUTH head on!
Take off the death Masks and breath like a normal human being and STOP putting them on your children and newborns!
I believe we are living in the days of Noah. We need to suit up(Ephesians 6:10-18) and be ready and get on the battlefield.
Follow me on Telegram @KnowtheTruthLife
and Youtube @ KNOW the TRUTH
(videos will return on YouTube once I get out of jail next week lol)
Time to wake up and face the TRUTH head on!
Take off the death Masks and breath like a normal human being and STOP putting them on your children and newborns!
I believe we are living in the days of Noah. We need to suit up(Ephesians 6:10-18) and be ready and get on the battlefield.
Follow me on Telegram @KnowtheTruthLife
and Youtube @ KNOW the TRUTH
(videos will return on YouTube once I get out of jail next week lol)
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