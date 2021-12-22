EP 2745-6PM BREAKING : PRESIDENT TRUMP WILL HOLD NEWS CONFERENCE ON JANUARY 6TH  

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Former President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that “the insurrection took place on November 3rd” of last year and announced he will hold a news conference on Jan. 6, one year after his supporters stormed the Capitol and set off a riot that lead to the deaths of five people. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19622
Special Guest: Jackson Lahmeyer is a 4th generation Oklahoman, devoted father, faithful husband, successful businessman, teacher, and pastor running for the U.S. Senate. Lahmeyer never thought he would run for political office, but after James Lankford betrayed President Trump on January 6, Lahmeyer said he was ‘fed up’ and decided to enter the race. During Covid's lockdowns and mask mandates, Lahmeyer kept his church open, despite escalating legal threats from Tulsa County – and Lahmeyer won. https://www.jacksonlahmeyer.com
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