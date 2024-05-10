"Metaphysical Martini" 05/08/2024 - Is Ascension a Foregone Conclusion?

We might need some help from Source I Am.

Hello Everyone! I'm Ani Avedissian. Welcome to Metaphysical Martini. 3 parts spirit. 1 part rational mind. Add 2 drops of optimism. Give it all good, hard shake and pour.

Dress it with the olives of grace and empathy. Sit back, sip slowly and contemplate the wonder of cosmic co-creation.

Join me, Ani Avedissian, to find out what's true...what's woo...and what gets flushed down the loo in today's poorly educated, highly opinionated, dysfunctional little world.

Our goal is to "Let the Spirit Inhabit the Human," but be warned - this show is politically incorrect because we do not wish to erode our intellect. If you are easily offended, this show is not for you. If, on the other hand, you are a sovereign soul with a sense of humor and capacity for objectivity, then welcome aboard!

TODAY'S REAL LIFE COCKTAIL:

Necromancer

3/4 ounce absinthe

3/4 ounce elderflower liqueur

3/4 ounce Lillet blanc

1 dash London dry gin

3/4 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed

Garnish: lemon twist

Add the absinthe, elderflower liqueur, Lillet blanc, dry gin and lemon juice to a shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled.

Strain into a coupe glass.

Enjoy!

****************************************

Metaphysical Martini is graciously produced by Cosmic Reality Radio, to whom we are most grateful: https://www.cosmicreality.com/

SUPPORT COSMIC ANI

Hey Peeps!

I make podcasts and videos on my own dime to promote social awareness, to encourage We the Peeps to share ideas and opinions. Without open, civil discussion, we cannot build a better world. Unless we are willing to entertain alternative points of view and have the guts to change our minds when presented with new information, we cannot enter the new golden age of reason. We need space to share, to declare and above all, we need to relearn the importance of discussion for the sake of evolution, not for the sake of winning an argument.

All donations are gratefully received.

PayPal: https://paypal.me/AniAvedissian?locale.x=en_US

If you do not wish to use PayPal, my mailing address is

Ani Avedissian

P O Box 714

Wilsonville OR 97070 USA

Thank you and may your generosity be returned one thousand fold.

FOLLOW:

Website: http://aniavedissian.com/

Blog http://aniavedissian.blogspot.com/

Twitter https://twitter.com/cosmic_ani